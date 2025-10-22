- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
’Israel’s’ Assessment: Two Years After Gaza War, Hamas is Still There
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Abir Qanso
Hebrew 14 channel cautioned that two years after the Gaza war, Hamas is still present as a resistance group that threatens the entity.
Comments
- Related News