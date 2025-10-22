Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

’Israel’s’ Assessment: Two Years After Gaza War, Hamas is Still There

’Israel’s’ Assessment: Two Years After Gaza War, Hamas is Still There
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Abir Qanso 

Hebrew 14 channel cautioned that two years after the Gaza war, Hamas is still present as a resistance group that threatens the entity.

’Israel’s’ Assessment: Two Years After Gaza War, Hamas is Still There

 

Israel Hamas Gaza

Comments

  1. Related News
’Israel’s’ Assessment: Two Years After Gaza War, Hamas is Still There

’Israel’s’ Assessment: Two Years After Gaza War, Hamas is Still There

3 hours ago
Our Forgotten Detainees: Maher Hamdan — Abducted by “Israel” While Herding His Flock in Shebaa

Our Forgotten Detainees: Maher Hamdan — Abducted by “Israel” While Herding His Flock in Shebaa

one day ago
Our Forgotten Detainees: Mohammad Jawad — The Nurse Who Chose Humanity Over Safety

Our Forgotten Detainees: Mohammad Jawad — The Nurse Who Chose Humanity Over Safety

one day ago
The Heavy Toll: “Israel’s” Mounting Losses in the Gaza War

The Heavy Toll: “Israel’s” Mounting Losses in the Gaza War

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 22-10-2025 Hour: 11:45 Beirut Timing

whatshot