Netanyahu Ousts So-Called Security Chief Hanegbi

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" so-called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Tzachi Hanegbi from his role as head of the "Israeli" so-called National Security Council on Tuesday, amid deepening internal disagreements between Hanegbi and Netanyahu’s inner circle.

According to "Israel's" Channel 12, Netanyahu’s aides had earlier suggested Hanegbi resign voluntarily. After he refused to step down, Netanyahu opted to fire him.

Among the core issues that led to Hanegbi's dismissal was his opposition to "Gideon's" Chariots 2, a brutal campaign that Netanyahu had been pushing forward.

Hanegbi also stood by the heads of the so-called security establishment in backing the Qatar captive exchange deal, a position that clashed with Netanyahu’s stance.

Additionally, Hanegbi reportedly advised against attacking Qatar, which further widened the rift between him and the prime minister.

Another indicator of the rift was Hanegbi missing the meeting that Netanyahu recently attended in Washington.

In a public statement, Hanegbi confirmed his dismissal, saying, “Netanyahu had informed me of his intention to appoint a new head of the National Security Council. In light of this, my term as national security adviser and head of the National Security Council ends today.”

He added, “The terrible failure on October 7, 2023, for which I share responsibility, must be thoroughly investigated to ensure that the necessary lessons are learned and to help restore the trust that has been damaged.”

Netanyahu's office then released a statement, thanking Hanegbi for the role he played, and confirmed that his deputy, Gil Reich, has been appointed as the acting head of the council.

Hanegbi’s dismissal adds to a growing list of high-ranking officials who have either been removed or resigned due to policy disagreements with Netanyahu in recent years.

Netanyahu previously replaced so-called Security Minister Yoav Gallant with Yisrael Katz. The chief of staff of the "Israeli" occupation forced, Hertzi Halevi, was also replaced by Eyal Zamir, while the head of the "Shin Bet", Ronen Bar, was succeeded by David Zani.