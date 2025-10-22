Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Iran Approves CFT Convention Law

Iran Approves CFT Convention Law
folder_openIran access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has officially ratified and communicated the law on Iran’s accession to the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism [CFT] to relevant executive bodies.

President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a letter dated October 21, notified relevant executive institutions of the law approving Iran’s accession to the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism, which had been previously passed by the Iranian Parliament.

The letter was addressed to the Judiciary, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Intelligence, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance, and the Central Bank of Iran.

The presidential decree notes that, in accordance with Article 123 of the Iranian Constitution, the said law—initially approved by the Parliament in December 2018—was later endorsed by the Expediency Council with certain modifications and reservations.

It also states that, under Article 125 of the Constitution, the implementation of the provisions of this treaty will be contingent upon completing the formalities specified in Article 26 of the Convention.

Iran iran parliament MasoudPezeshkian

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran Approves CFT Convention Law

Iran Approves CFT Convention Law

2 hours ago
Iran Intel. Unmasks Mossad Agents Posing as Journalists

Iran Intel. Unmasks Mossad Agents Posing as Journalists

3 hours ago
Iran Slams Poland’s ’Meddlesome’ Remarks

Iran Slams Poland’s ’Meddlesome’ Remarks

one day ago
IRG Cmdr.: Iran’s Missile Arsenal Fully Intact After 12-Day War

IRG Cmdr.: Iran’s Missile Arsenal Fully Intact After 12-Day War

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 22-10-2025 Hour: 11:45 Beirut Timing

whatshot