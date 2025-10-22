US: Car Crashes into White House Security Gate

By Staff, Agencies

A person drove a vehicle into a US Secret Service security gate outside the White House on Tuesday night, triggering an immediate response from authorities, according to the USSS.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:37 p.m. near the corner of 17th and E Streets, when the driver crashed into a designated vehicle gate. In a post on X, the Secret Service stated: “The individual was arrested & the vehicle was assessed and deemed safe.”

No injuries or immediate threats were reported.

The motive behind the incident remains unclear. Authorities have not yet released the driver's identity or provided further details about the vehicle.

The Metropolitan Police Department directed all inquiries to the USSS. As of Tuesday night, both the Secret Service and the White House had not responded to requests for comment.

The Secret Service has not indicated whether the driver posed a specific threat or if the crash was accidental or intentional, and the incident remains under investigation as part of standard White House security procedures.