IRG Chief Warns: Attack Iran, Face Hell

By Staff, Agencies

The commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] said Iran is prepared to deliver a decisive response to any future aggression, warning that the country “will unleash hell against the enemy.”

General Pakpour made the remarks in a Tuesday meeting with Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji in Tehran.

Pointing to the 12-day aggression against Iran by "Israel" and the United States in June, the commander warned that the adversaries seek to weaken the unity of regional countries.

“The Zionist [regime] sought to disrupt Iran’s national cohesion through assassinations of commanders and acts of sabotage, but with the wisdom of the Leader and the vigilance of the people, this plot was foiled.”

“The enemy thought our missile power would diminish in the early days of the conflict, but we acted with force and precision, destroying our intended targets accurately.”

Major General Pakpour expressed appreciation for Iraq’s efforts to control anti-Iran groups during the 12-day war and called for the full implementation of bilateral security agreements and the establishment of a field committee to monitor border areas.

“These groups are a threat to the security of both countries and must be contained through joint cooperation,” he said.

During the meeting, the Iraqi official praised the steadfastness of the Iranian nation against the "Israeli"-US aggression.

“In the 12-day Zionist war against Iran, the enemy expected the Iranian people to rise against their own system, but the nation instead demonstrated its unity and loyalty to the principles of the Revolution.”

The Iraqi advisor said the unity of regional countries is key to achieving peace and stability.

Araji reiterated Iraq’s firm commitment to preventing any activity from its soil that could endanger Iran’s security. He also emphasized Iraq’s commitment to implementing security agreements with Iran.

“The security of Iran is the security of Iraq,” he said.

“During the 12-day war, we allowed no hostile movements by opposition groups, and we will resolutely prevent them in the future as well.”

Araji announced the formation of a joint committee to oversee the implementation of a bilateral security treaty and to prevent any illegal movements.