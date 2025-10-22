Vance Acknowledges Gaza Uncertainty

By Staff, Agencies

US Vice President J.D. Vance said he does not know who will ultimately govern Gaza, admitting uncertainty over the enclave’s political future amid a fragile ceasefire between "Israel" and Hamas.

Vance made the remarks on Tuesday while visiting a newly established coordination center in "Israel". He was accompanied by President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Vance called the ceasefire progress “better” than anticipated and said he remained optimistic about prospects for a lasting deal to end the two-year war.

Asked by reporters who will govern Gaza, Vance replied: “I don’t know the answer to that question.”

“We need to reconstruct Gaza and make sure both the Palestinians living there and the 'Israelis' can have some measure of security and stability…” he said. “Then we’ll worry about what the long-term governance of Gaza is.”

Vance downplayed suggestions that his visit was hastily arranged to preserve the truce, saying he felt “confident that we’re going to be in a place where this peace lasts,” but warned that consequences could follow if Hamas failed to cooperate.

Under the plan, Hamas is to disarm and give up control of the enclave though it will continue acting as a security force there “for a period of time,” according to Trump.