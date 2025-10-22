Global Coal Use Soars To Record In 2024

By Staff, Agencies

Coal use hit a record high around the world last year despite efforts to switch to clean energy, imperiling the world’s attempts to rein in global heating.

The share of coal in electricity generation dropped as renewable energy surged ahead. But the general increase in power demand meant that more coal was used overall, according to the annual State of Climate Action report, published on Wednesday.

The report painted a grim picture of the world’s chances of avoiding increasingly severe impacts from the climate crisis.

Countries are falling behind the targets they have set for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which have continued to rise, albeit at a lower rate than before.

Clea Schumer, a research associate at the World Resources Institute think-tank, which led the report, said: “There’s no doubt that we are largely doing the right things. We are just not moving fast enough. One of the most concerning findings from our assessment is that for the fifth report in our series in a row, efforts to phase out coal are well off track.”

If the world is to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, in order to limit global heating to 1.5C above preindustrial levels, as set out in the Paris climate agreement, then more sectors must use electricity instead of oil, gas or other fossil fuels.

But this will work only if the global electricity supply is shifted to a low-carbon footing. “The trouble is that a power system that relies on fossil fuels has huge cascading and knock-on effects,” said Schumer. “The message on this is crystal clear. We simply will not limit warming to 1.5C if coal use keeps breaking records.”

Though most governments are supposed to be aiming to “phase down” coal use after a commitment made in 2021, some are pushing ahead with the most polluting fuel.

India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, celebrated surpassing 1bn tonnes of coal production this year, and in the US Donald Trump has declared his support for coal and other fossil fuels.

Trump’s efforts to halt renewable energy projects, and remove funding and incentives for switching to low-carbon power sources, have largely not made themselves felt yet in the form of higher greenhouse gas emissions.

But the report suggested these efforts would have an effect in future, though others, including China and the EU, could blunt the impact by continuing to favor renewables.

Renewable energy is growing fast—solar is now the fastest-growing power source in history. But it’s not enough; solar and wind growth must double to meet climate goals by 2030.

Sophie Boehm a senior research associate at the WRI’s systems change lab and a lead author of the report said US pushback on clean energy hurts climate goals, but global momentum continues as clean energy drives growth and security in emerging markets.

Electrifying road transport is moving faster – more than one in five new vehicles sold last year was electric. In China, the share was closer to half.

The world’s carbon sinks are under threat, with over 8 million hectares of forest lost in 2024. Deforestation is slowing but still far too high—progress must speed up nine fold to meet targets.

World leaders will meet in Brazil next month for Cop30 to discuss staying within 1.5C of warming. Current national climate plans fall short, making global response the key focus.