Japan Rejects US Push to Cut Russian Energy Over National Interests

By Staff, Agencies

Japan’s Trade Minister Yoji Muto has firmly rejected mounting US pressure to halt energy imports from Russia, asserting that Tokyo will make its decisions based on its national interest.

Muto spoke following a recent meeting between US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato, during which Bessent urged Japan to completely end its Russian energy purchases.

While acknowledging Japan’s ongoing efforts to steadily reduce reliance on Russian energy since Russia’s military operation in Ukraine began in February 2022, Muto stressed that Japan will not fully comply with Washington’s demands.

He pointed out that liquefied natural gas [LNG] from Russia’s Sakhalin-2 project remains crucial, accounting for about 10% of Japan’s total LNG imports and supplying nearly 3% of its electricity generation.

“LNG from Sakhalin-2 plays an extremely important role in Japan’s energy security,” Muto said, highlighting the country’s need to balance sanctions with its energy requirements.

Despite Japan’s formal participation in the G7’s price-cap scheme on Russian oil, Tokyo has maintained exemptions for Sakhalin-2, and in September lowered its price ceiling to align more closely with Europe’s limits—yet without ending imports.

The US has intensified its efforts to reduce Russian energy revenues by urging top buyers like Japan, India, and China to reduce their purchases. Washington claims that such measures would undermine Moscow’s ability to sustain its military operation in Ukraine.

However, the US demand has been met with resistance from other countries as India and China have also said their import policies are based on their national interests.

Last week, EU energy ministers also reached an agreement to implement a plan that aims to prohibit the import of Russian gas by the end of 2027, a move strongly backed by Washington.

The US and its European allies have imposed financial curbs on Russia, ranging from an overseas asset freeze on the Russian central bank to a ban on Russian exports of crude oil after President Vladimir Putin ordered “a special military operation” in Ukraine.

Russia is the third-largest oil producer after the US and Saudi Arabia and a major gas exporter.