’Israeli’ Drone Attack in South Lebanon Claims Civilian Life

By Staff, Agencies

An "Israeli" drone strike in Ain Qana martyred one civilian, marking the latest in a series of attacks that contravene the November 27, 2024, ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and "Israel".

In the past two days, multiple "Israeli" drones and reconnaissance aircraft violated Lebanese airspace over Beirut and its Southern Suburb at low altitudes.

Reports indicate that drones circled near the presidential palace in Baabda, the most sustained aerial activity over the capital since the November 2024 ceasefire.

On October 20, "Israeli" warplanes conducted air raids on the outskirts of Jarmaq and al-Mahmoudiyah. "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] stationed at the Summaqa Site fired toward the outskirts of Kfarshuba before launching an artillery shell into the same area.

Repeated "Israeli" attacks, extending across southern Lebanon, the Bekaa Valley, and Beirut’s Southern Suburb, have resulted in dozens of losses and significant damage to civilian infrastructure. Since the ceasefire in November 2024, over 270 Lebanese civilians have been martyred in "Israeli" strikes.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL] and other international observers have condemned the strikes, warning that continued "Israeli" violations risk escalating tensions and destabilizing the region.

The UN and humanitarian organizations have urged "Israel" to comply with international law and respect Lebanese territorial integrity.

On October 12, UNIFIL condemned a second grenade attack by the IOF on its peacekeepers this month, calling it a serious violation of international agreements and a direct threat to UN personnel operating under a Security Council mandate.

In an official statement, the force reported that just before noon on Saturday, an "Israeli" drone dropped a grenade that exploded near a UN position in Kfarkila, a town along the Lebanese-Palestinian border. One peacekeeper sustained light injuries and was provided with immediate medical assistance.

The mission said that two drones were observed flying near the position shortly before the grenade was dropped. "This is the second grenade attack on peacekeepers this month," the statement read, describing the incident as a "serious violation" of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which underpins the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and the "Israeli" occupation.