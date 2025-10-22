Netanyahu Admits: Lebanon 2024 War Plan Began Ahead of Schedule

By Staff

The “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, admitted what he had planned for Lebanon and when he intended to carry out the “Pager” terrorist attack.

In an interview with Channel 14 he said, “I believe it was a decisive decision [not to enter a war in the North on October 11, 2023), because I saw that entering a war on two fronts at a time when the enemy was at its peak on both fronts and ready for war would be a grave mistake.”

He went on saying, “I said in the North we must hold our ground, whereas in the South we would fight and ‘crush them,’ first to strike back forcefully there, and to shrink that threat, and then, after we hit their center of power and eliminate the threats from the South, we would move to the North and deal with it.”

Netanyahu further added, “I believe we would have sunk into a double quagmire and would not have achieved the successes we achieved. I must say that I encourage senior army officers and the security branches to speak their minds freely, but in the end the decisive decisions in war are not moving a brigade or a unit here or there, but determining the main axis of effort at each stage, and these decisions ultimately rest with the [government] and its leader.”

“And in the end, if you make the wrong decision, you sink into two fronts instead of being able to manage what became a war on seven fronts and eight, if we add the home front. We managed those seven fronts, in my view, in a very calculated manner. We did not drown on the two main fronts, and we succeeded on both,” he claimed.

He continued his admission stating, “Then we decided to head North. We set a date, and we wanted to begin the attack with that preemptive strike. But something went wrong. The mistake was that Hezbollah sent some ‘Pager' devices to Iran for testing, and while I was talking with the heads of the [security] establishment, I discovered that. I asked them: When did this happen? They told me: A week ago. I said to them, astonished: What?! They answered: There is only a 50% chance that the Iranians would be able to detect it. Then I said: We’re meeting now and we’re deciding now to carry out the operation.”

“So, we carried it out, and indeed it was a massive strike, truly massive… It opened the door to continue the battle that we later concentrated on. A discussion was held: What is the next step? We initiated the start of the war three weeks earlier than the planned date,” he said.

Accordingly, Netanyahu’s frank, unreserved admission is conclusive evidence to anyone who holds the Resistance responsible for the aggression that the intent was premeditated and preparations were underway for the moment of the brutal assault.