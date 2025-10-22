ICJ Decision Expected on ’Israel’s’ Obligations to Facilitate UN and Aid Work in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will deliver on Wednesday a long-awaited advisory opinion on "Israel’s" obligations to permit and facilitate the operations of the United Nations and other humanitarian organisations in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

The opinion—requested by the UN General Assembly in late 2024—follows months of deliberations and hearings in The Hague earlier this year.

It will assess whether "Israel," as the occupying power, is required to guarantee unhindered access for UN and humanitarian agencies amid persistent restrictions that have obstructed the delivery of food, medicine, and fuel to Palestinians.

According to Reuters, the ruling comes as Gaza endures one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, marked by severe hunger, widespread destruction, and recurring "Israeli" blockades that continue to impede aid efforts.

While the ICJ’s opinion will not be legally binding, it is expected to carry considerable political and moral weight, influencing the international community’s interpretation of "Israel’s" obligations under international humanitarian and occupation law.