Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

ICJ Decision Expected on ’Israel’s’ Obligations to Facilitate UN and Aid Work in Gaza

ICJ Decision Expected on ’Israel’s’ Obligations to Facilitate UN and Aid Work in Gaza
folder_openPalestine access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will deliver on Wednesday a long-awaited advisory opinion on "Israel’s" obligations to permit and facilitate the operations of the United Nations and other humanitarian organisations in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

The opinion—requested by the UN General Assembly in late 2024—follows months of deliberations and hearings in The Hague earlier this year.

It will assess whether "Israel," as the occupying power, is required to guarantee unhindered access for UN and humanitarian agencies amid persistent restrictions that have obstructed the delivery of food, medicine, and fuel to Palestinians.

According to Reuters, the ruling comes as Gaza endures one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, marked by severe hunger, widespread destruction, and recurring "Israeli" blockades that continue to impede aid efforts.

While the ICJ’s opinion will not be legally binding, it is expected to carry considerable political and moral weight, influencing the international community’s interpretation of "Israel’s" obligations under international humanitarian and occupation law.

ZionistOccupation Palestine international criminal court icc HumanitarianAid

Comments

  1. Related News
ICJ Decision Expected on ’Israel’s’ Obligations to Facilitate UN and Aid Work in Gaza

ICJ Decision Expected on ’Israel’s’ Obligations to Facilitate UN and Aid Work in Gaza

6 hours ago
“Israeli” Raids Hit West Bank Amid Settler Attack Near Ramallah

“Israeli” Raids Hit West Bank Amid Settler Attack Near Ramallah

9 hours ago
Gaza’s Olive Groves Face Massive Losses During Ongoing War

Gaza’s Olive Groves Face Massive Losses During Ongoing War

one day ago
Horrors at ’Sde Teiman’: ’Israel’ Returns 135 Mutilated Palestinian Bodies

Horrors at ’Sde Teiman’: ’Israel’ Returns 135 Mutilated Palestinian Bodies

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 22-10-2025 Hour: 08:56 Beirut Timing

whatshot