Iran, Iraq Reaffirm Security Pact Barring Threats from Iraqi Territory

By Staff, Agencies

Iran and Iraq have reaffirmed their commitment to a bilateral security agreement that prohibits the use of Iraqi territory to threaten neighboring countries, particularly Iran.

During a meeting in Tehran, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi met with Iraq's National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji to discuss the full implementation of the pact.

Mousavi said recent "Israeli"-US aggression against Iran underscored Washington’s continued attempts to undermine regional sovereignty, including through its presence and activities in Iraqi airspace.

“The recent developments show clearly the hostile intentions of the United States and its attempt to compromise the sovereignty of regional states,” he stated.

Al-Araji reiterated Iraq’s commitment to the agreement and emphasized Baghdad’s opposition to any foreign presence or operations that could destabilize the region.

He said Iraq remains determined to prevent its territory from being used for any hostile action against its neighbors.

Both sides stressed the importance of regional solidarity and coordination in resisting foreign interference.

Mousavi added that Iran would not tolerate any violations of the pact or use of Iraqi soil to launch threats or attacks.

The Iran-Iraq security agreement, signed in 2023, includes provisions aimed at controlling border activity, particularly in the Kurdish-populated areas of northern Iraq, and preventing armed groups from staging attacks across the frontier.

The renewed affirmation comes amid rising regional tensions following U.S. and "Israeli" strikes and ongoing instability across parts of Iraq and Syria.