Over 450 Jewish Figures Urge Sanctions on ’Israel’ for Genocide in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

More than 450 prominent Jewish figures from around the world have called on the United Nations and global leaders to impose sanctions on "Israel," accusing it of committing genocide in Gaza and violating international law.

The open letter, signed by former "Israeli" officials, authors, artists, and academics, denounces "Israel’s" actions in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and al-Quds as “unconscionable” and urges immediate international accountability.

Among the signatories are former "Knesset" Speaker Avraham Burg, ex-"Israeli" so-called peace negotiator Daniel Levy, authors Naomi Klein and Michael Rosen, filmmaker Jonathan Glazer, actor Wallace Shawn, and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Benjamin Moser.

The appeal calls for upholding rulings by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC), halting arms sales to "Israel," imposing targeted sanctions, and guaranteeing humanitarian access to Gaza. It also rejects the conflation of criticism of "Israel" with antisemitism.

“We have not forgotten that so many of the laws and conventions created to safeguard human life arose from the Holocaust,” the letter states, adding that those safeguards “have been relentlessly violated by "Israel.”

The initiative coincides with an EU summit in Brussels, where proposals for sanctions are reportedly being delayed despite mounting evidence of ongoing atrocities.

Recent polling underscores a growing divide among Jewish communities and the broader public.

A Washington Post survey found that 61% of US Jews believe "Israel" has committed war crimes in Gaza, while 39% describe its actions as genocide. Similarly, a Quinnipiac poll in August showed that half of US voters— including 77% of Democrats—share that view.