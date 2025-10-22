NYC Mayor Adams Condemns Federal Immigration Raid in Chinatown

By Staff, Agencies

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has criticized a federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation that took place Tuesday in the city’s Chinatown district, stressing that undocumented immigrants should not be targeted by law enforcement.

Following the raid, Adams reposted a statement from the New York Police Department (NYPD), which clarified that it had “no involvement in the federal operation that took place on Canal Street this afternoon.”

Reiterating the city’s long-standing sanctuary policies, Adams wrote, “New York City does not cooperate with federal law enforcement on civil deportations, in accordance with our local laws.”

He emphasized that municipal resources should not be used against undocumented residents, stating, “Undocumented New Yorkers trying to pursue their American Dreams should not be the target of law enforcement, and resources should instead be focused on violent criminals.”

The mayor’s post, however, was later deleted without explanation, prompting speculation about pressure from federal agencies.

New York City has maintained a policy of non-cooperation with federal immigration enforcement in most civil cases, a stance that has often put local authorities at odds with federal officials seeking to expand deportation operations.