Iran’s Intelligence Minister: No Trust in Securing National Interests Through Talks with US

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s intelligence minister has declared that the Islamic Republic places no faith in negotiations with the United States, emphasizing that the country’s national interests cannot be safeguarded through dialogue with Washington.

“We have no trust in any negotiation with America that claims to secure our national interests,” Esmail Khatib said during a meeting in the western province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari on Wednesday.

Khatib asserted that Washington’s claims of pursuing talks with Iran conceal its ongoing “hostility towards the Iranian nation.” He pointed to extensive efforts by the US, the “Israeli” entity, and other adversaries to destabilize Iran through subversion, chaos, and disintegration during the 12-day war imposed by Washington and Tel Aviv in June.

He explained that the aggression followed years of attempts to isolate Iran via propaganda campaigns, international pressure, and psychological operations aimed at alienating the Iranian people from the Islamic Revolution.

According to the minister, the adversaries sought to implement a “comprehensive hybrid operation” throughout the war, employing the latest Western technologies and warfare tactics. He noted that this campaign was preceded by joint military drills, coordination with counterrevolutionary elements, the reactivation of terrorist networks, and a global media effort to spread Iranophobia and Shiaphobia.

Khatib revealed that the enemies had even planned to redirect Takfiri terrorists released from Syria and Afghanistan toward Iran, with more than 50 foreign intelligence services involved in the hostile efforts.

The minister added that such aggression, along with “Israeli” offensives backed by the US in places like Gaza and Lebanon, exposes the hypocrisy of the West’s so-called “peace through strength” doctrine. “The whole world now understands the true meaning of ‘peace through strength’ by these criminals,” Khatib said. “It actually means ‘submission through crime.’”

Despite these pressures, Khatib praised the strategic leadership of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as well as the unity of Iran’s Armed Forces and people, for successfully countering and defeating the enemy’s hybrid warfare.