UN Rapporteur Exposes Global Complicity in “Israeli” Genocide Against Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations special rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, has released her latest report condemning the “Israeli” entity’s ongoing genocide in Gaza and detailing the extensive international complicity that has enabled it.

The advance version of the report, titled “Gaza Genocide: A Collective Crime,” was issued on Wednesday and delivers a comprehensive account of how political, military, economic and even humanitarian mechanisms have been weaponized to sustain “Israel’s” campaign of destruction against Palestinians.

Albanese argued that the continued annihilation of Palestinian life in Gaza has been made possible through the actions of states that have consistently prioritized strategic and political alliances over human rights.

She noted that Western powers, led by the United States and the European Union, have diplomatically shielded the “Israeli” entity from accountability. UN Security Council resolutions calling for ceasefires have been vetoed or watered down, while “Israel’s” atrocities have been reframed as acts of “legitimate self-defense.”

Militarily, Albanese said, foreign aid has played a decisive role in sustaining the genocide. The US provides the “Israeli” entity with $3.3 billion annually, in addition to intelligence, weapons, and logistical backing. Since October 2023, the report revealed, this support has surged, with hundreds of additional consignments of munitions and military assets delivered to “Israel”.

Other contributors, including Germany, the UK, India, Italy, France and Spain, have also supplied weapons and dual-use technologies, directly fueling “Israeli” strikes on Gaza. These arms transfers, Albanese noted, violate the Arms Trade Treaty given the entity’s ongoing occupation and systematic assaults on civilians.

The report further highlights the role of economic and trade networks in sustaining “Israel’s” war machine. At least 45 active trade and cooperation agreements—among them with the US, the EU, and the UAE—enable the entity’s access to dual-use and military equipment. European research programs have funneled billions into “Israeli” institutions, often funding projects with clear military applications.

Even amid the genocide, trade with “Israel” rose in 2024, with Germany [+$836 million], Poland [+$237 million], Greece [+$186 million], the UAE [+$237 million] and Egypt [+$199 million] all increasing commerce with the entity.

Albanese also warned that humanitarian aid has been manipulated as a weapon. She said the intensified blockade of Gaza after October 2023 left 80 percent of the enclave’s population dependent on aid, yet access was reduced to just over 100 trucks per day by early 2025.

The “Israeli” entity and the US, she added, established the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation—a militarized aid mechanism that led to the deaths of more than 2,000 civilians at distribution sites between March and July 2025.

Symbolic gestures by Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Jordan and the UK, Albanese said, did little to relieve famine, effectively rendering those states complicit in the worsening humanitarian catastrophe.

“Legal obligations are clear,” she wrote. “States must prevent further harm, suspend enabling support, prosecute perpetrators, and ensure reparations and reconstruction. Without this, international law is hollow, and Palestinians are left to suffer.”

The genocide has claimed more than 68,200 Palestinian lives, most of them women and children. Although a ceasefire deal was announced earlier this month under a proposal by US President Donald Trump, Albanese noted that “Israeli” forces have repeatedly violated the agreement, allowing only about 15 percent of the promised aid trucks to reach Gaza’s starving population.

She added that the Trump proposal “conspicuously omits any requirement for ending the occupation or establishing accountability.” Instead, it imposes “a temporary external governance structure over Gaza—an arrangement amounting to neo-colonial administration that further undermines Palestinian self-determination.”