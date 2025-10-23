The Decline of American Democracy and Stability Under Trump’s Second Term

By Mohamad Hammoud

A Nation Unraveling Amid Protest, Prosecution and Political Paralysis

The United States’ reputation as a stable democracy and economic leader has been shaken amid the chaos and confrontation of Donald Trump’s second term. From mass protests and political prosecutions to government dysfunction and a falling dollar, the pillars of American stability are cracking. Trump’s authoritarian impulses, economic mismanagement, and contempt for democratic norms have pushed the nation into political and financial turmoil.

Protests and the Authoritarian Response

Across the nation, millions have taken to the streets in what has become known as the “No Kings” protests. These demonstrations represent a sweeping rejection of Trump’s consolidation of power and his administration’s hardline policies, particularly on immigration. Protesters denounce the deployment of the National Guard in Democratic-led cities, mass deportation raids, and the president’s increasingly autocratic rhetoric.

Rather than addressing public concerns, Trump dismissed the protests as “a joke,” claiming participants are “whacked out” and unrepresentative of America. According to CNN, he even shared a fake video depicting himself as a crowned king dumping sludge on protesters. This act mocked dissent and revealed his growing contempt for civil society.

Weaponizing the Justice System

Perhaps the most alarming development is Trump’s use of the Department of Justice to target political opponents. In a sharp break from post-Watergate norms meant to protect the independence of law enforcement, Trump has openly called for the prosecution of former FBI Director James Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Congressman Adam Schiff. Within weeks, both Comey and James were indicted by grand juries—actions legal experts called politically motivated and baseless.

As Newsweek reported, the creation of a secretive multi-agency task force to investigate Trump’s perceived enemies has instilled fear among critics, many of whom are now avoiding public appearances or taking steps to protect their safety. The use of state power for personal vengeance marks a chilling slide toward authoritarianism, and a growing sense that the rule of law no longer shields dissent.

Government Shutdown and Institutional Paralysis

Adding to the crisis is the ongoing government shutdown, which Trump appears unwilling to end. The closure has disrupted essential services, delayed disaster relief and threatened food assistance programs like WIC and SNAP. National parks are shuttered or operating without staff, while federal employees are furloughed or working without pay.

The economic cost is staggering. The 2018–2019 shutdown cost an estimated $11 billion; this one, now in its second month, is on track to exceed that. According to AP News, the longer it continues, the more it erodes public trust and deepens hardship for millions of Americans. The standoff reflects a deeper paralysis—an administration willing to use national institutions as hostages in a political struggle for dominance.

Economic Decline and the Falling Dollar

While Trump touts his economic credentials, the data tells a different story. In 2025, the U.S. dollar has seen its steepest decline since 1973, falling over 11% in the first half of the year. This is not a routine correction but a reflection of ballooning debt, policy chaos and waning investor confidence.

Trump’s erratic trade policies, including sweeping tariffs, have fueled inflation fears and disrupted global supply chains. His public attacks on the Federal Reserve and threats to remove its chair have further undermined market stability. Foreign investors are retreating, and growth forecasts have been sharply cut.

A weaker dollar may help exporters in theory, but for most Americans, it means higher import prices, more expensive travel, and shrinking purchasing power. The administration’s fiscal recklessness—such as the $4.1 trillion “One Big Beautiful Bill”—has swollen the national debt beyond $36 trillion, risking a broader financial crisis.

Conclusion: A Nation at a Crossroads

The United States under Donald Trump’s second term is not merely polarized—it is institutionally degraded. His response to dissent is mockery and repression. His approach to governance is vengeance and vanity. The economy, once the envy of the world, is now a source of global concern.

What we are witnessing is not mere controversy but a systemic erosion of democratic norms, legal integrity and economic stability. If these trends continue, the damage to American democracy may prove irreversible. The protests in the streets are not just against Trump—they are a cry for a nation struggling to hold onto its democratic soul amid rising authoritarianism.