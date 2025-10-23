Hamas Plans Massive Operation Targeting “Israeli”‑Backed Gangs

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas is intensifying its security campaign against armed gangs and militias in Gaza that collaborate with the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF], officials said, aiming to restore full control and stability across the strip.

A senior security source from Gaza’s Ministry of Interior has said that Hamas will soon launch its largest operation yet to dismantle remaining armed gangs that continue to work with the IOF.

Since the October 10 ceasefire, Hamas forces have been actively targeting these militias, successfully disarming several factions, including the notorious Doghmush clan in Gaza City.

However, some militias remain active in areas still under "Israeli" control, notably the so-called “Popular Forces” led by Yasser Abu Shabab in eastern Rafah and the “Popular Army” headed by Ashraf al-Mansi in northern Gaza.

These groups have been identified as collaborators, receiving arms, funding, and logistical support from the IOF.

“The number of gang members collaborating with the occupation is now limited to a few hundred across Gaza, excluding the Abu Shabab militia, which alone has around 2,000 members,” the security official said.

“These groups have been implicated in kidnappings, assassinations, sabotage, and providing armed cover for 'Israeli' forces.”

Recent intelligence gathered through interrogations reveals the extent of coordination between these militias and the IOF, including carrying out security sweeps and attacks on Resistance fighters.

“Militia members often attempt raids near 'Israeli' positions, but Hamas security forces confront and neutralize them,” the official added.

The IOF has acknowledged Hamas’s reassertion of control over areas it withdrew from, with local militias reportedly disbanded or defeated, except for the persistent Abu Shabab group.

The Interior Ministry noted that al-Mansi’s “Popular Army,” active near the northern Erez Crossing, is the weakest faction and operates under close "Israeli" protection, complicating Hamas’s efforts to confront them directly.

Hamas’s crackdown has involved seizing large quantities of weapons, including Kalashnikov rifles, machine guns, ammunition, and vehicles supplied by “Israel” to these militias.

Although these groups receive only small arms, their leadership obtains funds, advanced supplies, and direct orders from the IOF for operations targeting Palestinians and Resistance members.

Several high-profile detentions have been linked to these militias, including the detention of Dr. Marwan al-Hums, head of Gaza’s Health Ministry hospitals, and his daughter, further underscoring their threat to Gaza’s internal security.

Despite the West's criticism of Hamas’s security campaign, many local tribal leaders and communities have expressed support, viewing it as essential to ending collaboration with "Israel" and preserving Gaza’s sovereignty.

The Hamas security source said an amnesty window was offered to militia members willing to disarm and surrender, except those involved in killings or torture. The period officially ended last Sunday, but operations continue.

“In the coming days, we will launch our largest security campaign yet, targeting multiple areas where these groups remain,” the official said. “Our goal is to eliminate all collaborators and ensure peace and security for the people of Gaza.”

Hamas officials and Gaza security sources say the IOF, and elements within the US policy apparatus are seeking to use these militias as proxies to undermine Hamas’s authority and fracture Gaza after the ceasefire — an effort they failed through months‑long IOF invasion.

Last Thursday, US President Donald Trump warned that he would endorse attacks on Hamas, effectively breaking the ceasefire, if it continues to target gangs and "Israeli" collaborators in Gaza.

The threats against Hamas appear to signal an about-face from Trump, who earlier in the week suggested that he was fine with the group’s crackdown on gangs in the Palestinian territory.