Colombia: Petro Vows Lawsuit Over US Drug Allegations

By Staff, Agencies

Colombian President Gustavo Petro affirmed that he will stand against the slander directed at him by senior US officials on American soil, stressing that he will "take legal action to defend himself against these allegations."

In his remarks, Petro indicated that he would not back down from his stance against genocide and assassinations in the Caribbean, affirming his support for human rights and his continued fight against violence in the region.

Petro also stressed that Colombia is ready to provide support in combating drug trafficking in the region, saying, "When the American community asks for our help in this area, it will receive it."

Colombian officials condemned US President Donald Trump after he called President Gustavo Petro “an illegal drug leader” and suspended all US aid to Colombia, escalating tensions between the two countries.

In a statement obtained by Newsweek, The Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly rejected the claims, stating they “will go to all international bodies in defense of our sovereignty” and the dignity of President Petro, known for his “frontal fight against drug trafficking.”

The Ministry also condemned using cooperation as leverage, saying, “We reject the use of international cooperation as an instrument of interference in Colombia's internal affairs,” warning that without it, drug cartels and the region will suffer.