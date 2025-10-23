Seoul: North Korea Launches Ballistic Missiles

By Staff, Agencies

North Korea fired several ballistic missiles on Wednesday morning, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff [JCS] have reported.

The short-range weapons were launched from the southern North Hwanghae Province and traveled roughly 350km before landing in North Hamgyong Province, in the country’s northeast, according to a statement from Seoul. Military analysts believe the projectiles may have been of the same type tested by Pyongyang in September of 2024.

Japan’s newly appointed prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, said Tokyo was sharing real-time tracking and warning data with both the United States and South Korea following the launches.

Pyongyang has not commented on the tests, which mark the latest in a series of ballistic missile trials this year. The previous round took place in early May.

Some media outlets have suggested that the new launch was timed in anticipation of US President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to South Korea. He is scheduled to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation [APEC] summit next week in the coastal city of Gyeongju.

Media outlets in South Korea and Japan have also speculated that Trump could meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during the trip – a potential reprise of the high-profile summits they held during Trump’s first term.