Maduro Threatens US Airstrikes, Boasts 5K Russian Missiles

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro issued a stark warning to Washington on Wednesday, revealing that his country possesses 5,000 Russian-made surface-to-air missiles ready to counter any potential US military aggression in the Caribbean.

The United States has ramped up military activity in the Caribbean, deploying stealth aircraft and Navy ships on a counter-narcotics mission, destroying at least eight vessels allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela.

Venezuela, however, has denounced the operation as a veiled attempt to prepare for regime change, accusing Washington of using anti-drug efforts as cover for plans to overthrow Maduro’s government.

During a televised event attended by top military commanders, Maduro announced that the country’s defenses include Russian-made Igla-S short-range missiles, “no fewer than 5,000 in key air defense positions to ensure peace.”

Venezuela’s military drills, featuring the Igla-S missile system targeting low-flying aircraft, were ordered by Maduro in response to increased US activity near its borders, sparking regional concern.

Maduro emphasized that “thousands of trained operators” have been stationed throughout the country, “from north to south and east to west”, to operate the air defense systems and safeguard Venezuelan sovereignty.

“Our homeland must be unassailable,” he declared. “No one should dare violate Venezuela, for we do not violate anyone,” he stressed.

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez had announced on Tuesday that more than 20,000 soldiers have been deployed in the country’s western regions, affirming that the troops are fully prepared to carry out their duties.

“The people are living in peace, even as they endure the shocks of the economic genocide perpetrated by the United States against Venezuela through its blockade,” Padrino López said, denouncing Washington’s long-standing sanctions as part of a broader campaign of aggression.

Days earlier, Maduro confirmed completing the Independence 200 exercises across four defense zones and praised the widespread marches as a display of national strength and unity.

The US struck another vessel Tuesday night, this time on the Pacific side of South America, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth confirmed on Wednesday.

Hegseth said this incident, confirmed by a defense official to have happened in international waters off Colombia with two fatalities, is the eighth known US attack on a boat since September 2.

All eight US strikes on Caribbean vessels cited unproven drug trafficking claims, triggering backlash.

The strike carried out for the first time on the Pacific side of South America killed at least two people. Previous attacks have hit seven vessels in the Caribbean and killed at least 32 people.

On October 22, UN experts condemned US strikes on Venezuelan vessels as “extrajudicial executions,” warning of a dangerous escalation in the Caribbean.

UN experts warned that US strikes breach international law, saying lethal force in international waters without legal basis “amounts to extrajudicial executions.”