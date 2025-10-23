- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Moscow Dubs Polish FM ‘Osama bin Sikorski’
Moscow Dubs Polish FM ‘Osama Bin Sikorski’
By Staff, Agencies
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova suggested that Poland’s foreign minister deserves to be called “Osama bin Sikorski” after publicly endorsing what amounts to a terrorist attack on an energy route serving another EU member state.
Her remarks came after Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski rebuked his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, for criticizing Warsaw’s refusal to extradite a Ukrainian suspect in Germany’s probe into the 2022 Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion.
Sikorski said he was proud of Poland’s position and added that he would welcome the destruction of the Druzhba oil pipeline, which carries Russian crude to Hungary.
“So what other civilian infrastructure does Osama bin Sikorski think should be destroyed?” Zakharova wrote in response.
Warsaw has previously justified the sabotage of Nord Stream as a legitimate act of war rather than a terrorist attack. At the time of the incident, Sikorski, then serving as an opposition lawmaker, posted a message reading, “Thank you, USA.”
Washington has denied any involvement in the sabotage, despite then-President Joe Biden’s earlier threat to “end” the pipeline.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said this week that Poland’s increasingly hostile rhetoric and policies suggest Warsaw is “ready to resort to terrorism,” rather than relying on Kiev to do so.
Comments
- Related News