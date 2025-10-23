Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Moscow Dubs Polish FM ‘Osama bin Sikorski’

Moscow Dubs Polish FM ‘Osama bin Sikorski’
folder_openInternational News access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Moscow Dubs Polish FM ‘Osama Bin Sikorski’

 

By Staff, Agencies

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova suggested that Poland’s foreign minister deserves to be called “Osama bin Sikorski” after publicly endorsing what amounts to a terrorist attack on an energy route serving another EU member state.

Her remarks came after Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski rebuked his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, for criticizing Warsaw’s refusal to extradite a Ukrainian suspect in Germany’s probe into the 2022 Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion.

Sikorski said he was proud of Poland’s position and added that he would welcome the destruction of the Druzhba oil pipeline, which carries Russian crude to Hungary.

“So what other civilian infrastructure does Osama bin Sikorski think should be destroyed?” Zakharova wrote in response.

Warsaw has previously justified the sabotage of Nord Stream as a legitimate act of war rather than a terrorist attack. At the time of the incident, Sikorski, then serving as an opposition lawmaker, posted a message reading, “Thank you, USA.”

Washington has denied any involvement in the sabotage, despite then-President Joe Biden’s earlier threat to “end” the pipeline.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said this week that Poland’s increasingly hostile rhetoric and policies suggest Warsaw is “ready to resort to terrorism,” rather than relying on Kiev to do so.

Russia poland hungary russia ukraine

Comments

  1. Related News
Moscow Dubs Polish FM ‘Osama bin Sikorski’

Moscow Dubs Polish FM ‘Osama bin Sikorski’

8 hours ago
Maccabi ’Tel Aviv’ To Skip Tickets for UK Europa Match

Maccabi ’Tel Aviv’ To Skip Tickets for UK Europa Match

2 days ago
Trump Doubts Ukraine’s Chances in War

Trump Doubts Ukraine’s Chances in War

2 days ago
EU Criticized for Halting ’Israel’ Sanctions Amid Trump’s Gaza Push

EU Criticized for Halting ’Israel’ Sanctions Amid Trump’s Gaza Push

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 23-10-2025 Hour: 07:14 Beirut Timing

whatshot