North Korea Tests Advanced Weapon System

By Staff, Agencies

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea [DPRK] has confirmed it tested a “cutting-edge” hypersonic missile system, marking its first such launch in several months.

The announcement, made through state media on Thursday, came just days before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation [APEC] summit, which will bring world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, to South Korea.

According to the Korean Central News Agency [KCNA], the missile test aimed to enhance the "sustainability and effectiveness of strategic deterrence against potential enemies," and the launch was confirmed by South Korea’s military, which detected the activity on Wednesday.

Pak Jong Chon, a top military official, hailed the test as proof of the country’s ongoing advancements in self-defense capabilities.

“The new cutting-edge weapon system is a clear proof of steadily upgrading self-defensive technical capabilities of the DPRK," KCNA quoted him as saying.

While DPRK leader Kim Jong Un did not attend the launch, state media said two “hypersonic projectiles” were launched from south of Pyongyang and struck a designated target in the country's northeast.

KCNA released images showing one of the missiles mid-flight and then hitting its target, which erupted in smoke and debris.

Hypersonic missiles, flying over five times the speed of sound and able to maneuver mid-flight, are hard to detect and intercept. Russia and Iran have used them in confrontations against Ukraine and "Israel", raising concerns about their growing global use.

DPRK media did not disclose technical details such as the range, speed, or flight trajectory of the missiles. However, analysts believe the launch sends a deliberate signal, particularly given its timing.

Yang Moo-jin, former president of the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, told AFP that the absence of Kim Jong Un could suggest an attempt to minimize the diplomatic fallout of the launch.

“However, given its range, the hypersonic missile is clearly aimed at the South,” Yang said, pointing to the proximity of the APEC summit.

The test came amid rising tensions in the region and signals Pyongyang’s intent to continue strengthening its strategic deterrence, even as global leaders prepare to gather in Seoul.