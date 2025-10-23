Please Wait...

Iran Boosts Defense Ties With Belarus

7 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Nasirzadeh said Tehran welcomes the expansion of defense and industrial cooperation with friendly and independent countries, including Belarus.

During a meeting between Iranian and Belarusian defense officials, both sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in defense, technical, and industrial sectors.

They also underscored the importance of deepening relations based on mutual interests and expanding technological partnerships.

Minister Nasirzadeh expressed satisfaction with the growing relations between Tehran and Minsk, stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran is open to strengthening defense and industrial ties with friendly and independent nations, with Belarus enjoying a distinguished position in these efforts.

For his part, Belarusian official Dmitry Pantus highlighted Iran’s significant capabilities in industrial and technological fields, expressing his country’s willingness to boost cooperation in research and development, defense equipment production, and the exchange of industrial expertise.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared perspectives on regional and international issues and voiced readiness to draft a roadmap for future cooperation, accelerate joint projects, and make use of bilateral and multilateral mechanisms, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO].

