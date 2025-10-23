Iran: Production, Exports Key To Beating Sanctions

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the only way to overcome the sanctions imposed on the country is through strengthening domestic production and increasing exports.

Speaking at a meeting with economic activists in West Azerbaijan Province on Thursday, President Pezeshkian emphasized that the country’s problems have developed over many years and cannot be resolved overnight.

However, he said his administration is determined to remove existing obstacles and create favorable conditions for growth in production and exports.

He noted that his government regularly holds meetings with entrepreneurs and chambers of commerce, including weekly sessions with investors in the petrochemical, oil, and export sectors to monitor progress and follow up on results.

Referring to recent meetings with business leaders in Tehran, Pezeshkian said, “We hold monthly sessions with the Chamber of Industry and entrepreneurs. On Tuesday, we met with the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, and separate meetings are held with different business sectors."

He noted that responsibilities have been divided among relevant bodies and ministries, and each group is tasked with identifying its challenges. "Relevant ministers are instructed to meet with their sectors and find practical solutions within a month.”

He concluded by reaffirming that “the path to overcoming sanctions lies in enhancing production and expanding exports.”