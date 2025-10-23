- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Lebanon: President Aoun, Parl. Speaker Berri Meet New Head of The “Mechanism” Committee
By Staff
Lebanese President General Joseph Aoun met with the newly appointed head of the Cessation of Hostilities Supervision Committee “Mechanism”, General Joseph Clearfield.
During the meeting, President Aoun expressed Lebanon’s high hopes for the committee’s work in helping restore stability to the South, preventing unacceptable “Israeli” violations, and pressing “Israel” to withdraw from the territories it occupies.
He stressed that “Lebanon remains committed to implementing all security measures adopted by the Army Command, and no one—especially the people of the South or the Lebanese in general—wants a return to a state of war.”
For his part, Clearfield stated that meetings of the “Mechanism” Committee will be held on a regular basis, with the aim of consolidating the cessation of hostilities in South Lebanon.
The head of the “Mechanism” Committee also visited Ain al-Tineh, where he met with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.
Comments
- Related News