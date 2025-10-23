Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Lebanon: President Aoun, Parl. Speaker Berri Meet New Head of The “Mechanism” Committee

Lebanon: President Aoun, Parl. Speaker Berri Meet New Head of The “Mechanism” Committee
folder_openLebanon access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

Lebanese President General Joseph Aoun met with the newly appointed head of the Cessation of Hostilities Supervision Committee “Mechanism”, General Joseph Clearfield.

During the meeting, President Aoun expressed Lebanon’s high hopes for the committee’s work in helping restore stability to the South, preventing unacceptable “Israeli” violations, and pressing “Israel” to withdraw from the territories it occupies.

He stressed that “Lebanon remains committed to implementing all security measures adopted by the Army Command, and no one—especially the people of the South or the Lebanese in general—wants a return to a state of war.”

For his part, Clearfield stated that meetings of the “Mechanism” Committee will be held on a regular basis, with the aim of consolidating the cessation of hostilities in South Lebanon.

The head of the “Mechanism” Committee also visited Ain al-Tineh, where he met with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

Israel Aoun Lebanon zionist aggressions lebanese president zionist violations NabihBerri

Comments

  1. Related News
Presidents Aoun, Berri Meet New Head of The “Mechanism” Committee

Presidents Aoun, Berri Meet New Head of The “Mechanism” Committee

5 hours ago
’Israeli’ Drone Attack in South Lebanon Claims Civilian Life

’Israeli’ Drone Attack in South Lebanon Claims Civilian Life

one day ago
Sheikh Qassem: Lebanon Must Remain Strong and Independent Amid US and ’Israeli’ Pressure

Sheikh Qassem: Lebanon Must Remain Strong and Independent Amid US and ’Israeli’ Pressure

2 days ago
Lebanese MP: Hezbollah Ready to Combat Any Aggression

Lebanese MP: Hezbollah Ready to Combat Any Aggression

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 23-10-2025 Hour: 07:14 Beirut Timing

whatshot