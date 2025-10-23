Sheikh Qassem’s Speech During “Singing and Music: Research by Imam Khamenei” Book Launch

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem during the launch ceremony of the book “Singing and Music: Research by Imam Khamenei” on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

We in Hezbollah operate, in truth, on the basis of drawing guidance, convictions, and commands from Imam Khamenei [may his shadow be prolonged] in shaping the general methodology of our lives— a methodology that clears our conscience before Almighty God. Therefore, when Imam Khomeini [may God sanctify his soul] says that Palestine is the compass, that it must be liberated, and that Muslims must take part in this effort, this establishes for me a religious mandate. So if I fight for Palestine and I am killed in the path of God, then my conscience is clear before God, because one cannot place a human soul in a context that lacks legitimacy. Who grants me this legitimacy? We are a religious group. A religious person is one who considers his afterlife; and one who considers his afterlife refers to his Marja’ [religious authority], his leader, his guardian, and asks whether he is permitted to do such a deed or not.

The matter is not simply about ablution, prayer, and pilgrimage—these are known; they have already been explained to us. Rather, how do we choose our path in life? Who is the enemy? Who is the friend? Where can I sacrifice myself and my very soul? When is my conscience clear while being bound to my community for its greater good? All of this requires religious guidance.

Thus, our connection to the Guardian Jurist, Imam Khamenei [may his shadow be prolonged], is a connection rooted in Islam, in creed, in faith, in intellect and spirit— it is the legitimate right of every human being to make their own choices. There is no compulsion in religion. Accordingly, we chose this path, while others chose different paths, and each shall bear responsibility for their choice.

After Imam Khomeini [may God sanctify his soul], the Guardian Jurist, Imam Khamenei [may his shadow be prolonged], played a major and far-reaching role in spreading the spirit of resistance in our region against the “Israeli” occupier, and in the effort to reclaim land, dignity, and pride. This was part of a broader system of justice: this land belongs to the Palestinians, this land belongs to the Lebanese, this land belongs to the Egyptians. Every people has the right to reclaim its land. This is a matter of truth, for the Islamic project is a project of justice, not a project of power or temporary personal gain by a group seeking selfish dominance over what is not theirs.

From here, we presented a model of collective action based on interconnectedness. These convictions are not limited by geography, and the choices made are within the framework of freedom.

Today they tell us: “Without Iranian support, you would not have reached this level.” And we say: Yes, this is true. Without Iranian support, there would have been no liberation, no steadfastness, no victories. This is a source of honor, pride and dignity. This is not an accusation. The real accusation is directed at those who abandoned Palestine, at those who conspired with “Israel”, at those who supported global arrogance in striking their own brothers and loved ones, at those who did not truly stand against the genocide in Gaza in an active and practical way, at those who waited for two years while the genocide continued, children, the elderly, and women were being killed, homes destroyed, and who, through their positions, statements, policies, and media, also contributed to it. This is where the real problem lies.

They ask: How does Iran support you? All honor lies in this Iranian support, and we are proud of it. Without this support, South Lebanon would not have been liberated. Without this support, the armed intifada would not have been launched. Without this support, there would not have been such immense sacrifice in confronting the “Israeli” threat, nor would there have been this global awakening where the world—from one end to the other, even within America—has begun to feel that “Israel” is a malignant cancerous growth, a danger to humanity. How would this have happened without this existing support?

Instead of thanking Iran, some say: “We must put a stop to it.” What is Iran doing? It supports us. Iran gave us and did not take anything. The relationship with it is not a source of shame; it is an honor. We are happy that Iran managed to stand firm after a fierce twelve-day battle waged by the “Israeli” and American enemies, and that it was able to withstand with its capabilities and resources. This is a great achievement for the Iranian leadership, people, Revolutionary Guard Corps, and all forces that fought and resisted.

Let me say this clearly: The spectacle staged by Trump in Sharm el-Sheikh is not a peace project. He called it peace, but it is not a peace plan. In reality, we are facing another phase of the ongoing struggle—one that holds much pain and much hope at the same time. Why? Because “Israel” has not achieved its goals, and it will not achieve them, even with this global exhibition staged in Sharm el-Sheikh.

When the meeting was first held, it was said that something new had emerged in the region. The “new” was a theatrical performance; nothing practically new exists, except that America is trying to obtain through politics what “Israel” failed to achieve through war. This is neither available nor possible. Despite overwhelming international tyranny and complicity, “Israel” has not achieved its goals and will not achieve them. It is a criminal aggressor working toward genocide, but it is not victorious and will not be able to cement its occupation. Today, Netanyahu may say that he is powerful, that he can kill everywhere—and he may indeed say so—but he cannot say that he has secured stability, nor that the future belongs to the “Israeli” entity, nor that he has won.

As for American intervention, it is extremely harmful in Lebanon and in the region. And let me tell you: day after day, America proves that it is the one leading the genocide and massacres, because it has an expansionist project aligned with the “Israeli” expansionist project. When Netanyahu promotes “Greater ‘Israel’,” “Greater ‘Israel’” serves “Greater America,” because we see what Trump does to the whole world, not just this region. He commissions “Israel” here to expand as a “Greater ‘Israel’” because it is an instrument, making it part of “Greater America.”

Can this succeed? It cannot, so long as there are free, dignified peoples who resist.

We say to the American administration, especially to Barrack: Enough threats to Lebanon. Sometimes you try to fold Lebanon into “Greater Syria” [Al-Sham]; sometimes you let “Israel” carry out heavy strikes as a form of deterrence; and sometimes you fund the Lebanese army in a way that foments conflict between the army and the Lebanese people.

The ultimate goal is to dismantle Lebanon’s power, preparing to annex it to “Israel” as part of “Greater ‘Israel’.” This is the project. We see it, and we know you are working toward it. Do you want stability for Lebanon? Lebanon’s stability is achieved by restraining “Israel’s” hand. But trying to impose “Israel’s” project by pressuring Lebanon will not give “Israel” what it wants, nor will America get what it wants, as long as Lebanon has a proud people and as long as great sacrifices have been made—and many more sacrifices are possible. Lebanon must remain sovereign, free, dignified, independent, strong, and capable of managing its own affairs.

If you are talking about arrangements between Lebanon and the “Israeli” entity, there was an agreement in October. This agreement ended one phase and opened a new one. It undoubtedly contains interests for “Israel” and interests for Lebanon, but it settles the disputed matter. Why does “Israel” not implement the agreement? Because “Israel” does not want to end the conflict; it wants to swallow Lebanon and erase its existence. If some think that eliminating Hezbollah’s weapons will end the problem, they are mistaken. Hezbollah’s weapons are part of Lebanon’s strength. They do not want Lebanon to be strong. And the proof is that when they arm the army, they arm it only to strike the existing resistance force within Lebanon, while preventing it from acquiring any capability that “Israel” might feel could pose a threat to it one day. It is time they understood this reality.

In any case, we are not swayed by threats, nor do they affect us. There is an agreement. Implement it. Lebanon has already done so. Therefore, all these maneuvers and pressures only waste time and create an atmosphere of tension, the outcome of which is unknown. No one knows how it will unfold and what results it will bring.

Here, I would like to draw the attention of the Lebanese government: There is a fundamental responsibility on your shoulders. You are responsible for sovereignty; work correctly to protect it. You are responsible for reconstruction; begin implementing reconstruction measures.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon is not an American employee to act as a judicial officer and pressure Lebanese citizens concerning their funds. The government must put a stop to him.

The Minister of Justice is not a judicial officer for America and “Israel”. He must stop preventing Lebanese citizens from completing their transactions with notaries; otherwise, Lebanon will become a prison for its own people under American administration. So let us ask: Are these officials, whether the Minister of Justice or the Governor of the Central Bank, employees of the American administration in an American prison in Lebanon? We do not accept that Lebanon be a prison, nor do we accept anyone being under America’s command. You must be under the command of the Lebanese government for the benefit of the Lebanese people and citizens.