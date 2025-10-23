- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Our Forgotten Detainees: Ibrahim Al-Khalil — The Pastry Maker Who Defended His Homeland
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
Infographics by Abir Qanso
A devoted husband and father, Ibrahim Al-Khalil turned his humble pastry shop into a means of supporting his family and community.
When war reached his hometown of Aita Al-Shaab, he chose courage over safety—joining the frontline to defend the South until his capture in October 2024.
Comments
- Related News