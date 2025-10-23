Please Wait...

Our Forgotten Detainees: Ibrahim Al-Khalil — The Pastry Maker Who Defended His Homeland

folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 3 hours ago
Infographics by Abir Qanso

A devoted husband and father, Ibrahim Al-Khalil turned his humble pastry shop into a means of supporting his family and community.

When war reached his hometown of Aita Al-Shaab, he chose courage over safety—joining the frontline to defend the South until his capture in October 2024.

Israel Lebanon SouthLebanon

