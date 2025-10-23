Please Wait...

Two Martyrs, Students Injured in 'Israeli' Airstrikes on Lebanon's Bekaa Valley

Two Martyrs, Students Injured in ’Israeli’ Airstrikes on Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley
folder_openLebanon access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" airstrikes on Thursday targeted areas in eastern Lebanon, killing two people and injuring several students in the Bekaa region, local sources reported.

The strikes hit the outskirts of Shmestar, where "Israeli" warplanes launched multiple raids on highlands west of Baalbek. The blasts shattered windows at nearby schools, causing injuries among students.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Education and Higher Education condemned the attacks near Shmestar Public High School and Tariya High School, warning that "Israeli" aggression continues to endanger civilians and educational institutions.

The ministry urged the international community to intervene and pressure “Israel” to halt its ongoing bombardment.

"Israeli" aircraft also carried out strikes near Nabi Sheet, close to the Lebanese-Syrian border, as part of an intensifying air campaign in eastern Lebanon.

Lebanon BekaaValley zionist aggression school

Comments

