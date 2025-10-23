Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

FT: Trump Overstates Tariffs’ Power as Global Economic Weapon

FT: Trump Overstates Tariffs’ Power as Global Economic Weapon
folder_openUnited States access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump is overestimating the effectiveness of tariffs as a coercive economic tool, arguing they are “a far weaker weapon than the president believes,” Edward Fishman, a senior research scholar at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy, wrote in the Financial Times on Thursday.

Fishman, author of Chokepoints, noted that Trump’s tariff strategy is built on the belief that “access to the US market is so vital that other countries will do anything to preserve it,” allowing Washington to use trade barriers as leverage to enforce political outcomes.

However, the article argues that Trump’s claimed “victories” over the European Union, Japan, and South Korea reflect their security dependence on the United States, not genuine economic submission.

Brussels, for instance, reportedly accepted tariff concessions to secure Washington’s backing for Ukraine rather than due to economic pressure.

The strategy has proven ineffective with countries outside the US security umbrella. India, which faced a 50% tariff on exports in August to force it to curb Russian oil purchases, instead increased its imports, “openly defying Washington.”

Fishman wrote that the policy “misses the actual decision makers,” as Indian refiners continue to buy cheap Russian crude for profit, while tariffs hurt unrelated sectors such as textiles and seafood.

Moreover, demanding concessions directly from Prime Minister Narendra Modi has backfired politically, prompting him to visit China for the first time in seven years to meet President Xi Jinping.

financial times UnitedStates Tariffs USChina DonadlTrump

Comments

  1. Related News
FT: Trump Overstates Tariffs’ Power as Global Economic Weapon

FT: Trump Overstates Tariffs’ Power as Global Economic Weapon

3 hours ago
Senators Urge Trump to Reject West Bank Annexation Plan

Senators Urge Trump to Reject West Bank Annexation Plan

9 hours ago
Trump Calls Off Planned Putin Summit, Citing Lack of Progress

Trump Calls Off Planned Putin Summit, Citing Lack of Progress

9 hours ago
NYC Mayor Adams Condemns Federal Immigration Raid in Chinatown

NYC Mayor Adams Condemns Federal Immigration Raid in Chinatown

22 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 23-10-2025 Hour: 07:14 Beirut Timing

whatshot