France’s New Army Chief Warns of Possible War with Russia by 2028

By Stafff, Agencies

France’s newly appointed chief of staff, General Fabien Mandon, has warned that French forces must prepare for a potential military confrontation with Russia by 2028.

Speaking before the National Assembly’s Defense Committee on Wednesday, Mandon said, “Russia is a country that may be tempted to continue the war on our continent,” stressing that the French armed forces should be “ready in three or four years for a shock that could be a kind of test [by Moscow].”

While he noted that this “test” already exists in hybrid forms, he cautioned that it “may become more violent.”

Mandon urged increased defense spending, arguing that Russia perceives Western Europe as “collectively weak,” and insisted that NATO countries “have everything to be confident” given their economic and industrial strength.

“Russia cannot scare us if we are willing to defend ourselves,” he said.

France’s Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin recently confirmed plans to raise defense spending to €57.1 billion ($66.3 billion) next year — a 13% increase compared to 2025 — bringing military expenditure to 2.2% of GDP.

Moscow has dismissed such warnings as unfounded. Russian officials have repeatedly denied any plans to attack EU states, accusing Western leaders of exploiting the narrative to justify military build-ups.

President Vladimir Putin recently said those promoting claims of Russian aggression are “either incompetent or dishonest,” urging Western governments to “calm down” and focus on their internal crises, including social unrest, economic instability, and political violence.