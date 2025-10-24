Trump Halts Canada Trade Talks After “Fake Reagan Ad” Claim

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has officially suspended all trade negotiations with Canada, citing what he described as "fraudulently" involving former US President Ronald Reagan.

Trump made the announcement on Thursday via Truth Social, accusing Ottawa of disseminating a fabricated advertisement that appeared to show Reagan criticizing tariffs.

"Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs … Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED," Trump stated.

The suspension marks a sharp escalation in tensions between Washington and Ottawa, with Trump's decision effectively freezing ongoing discussions around trade frameworks and tariff-related disputes.

No immediate response from Canadian officials has been reported.

US-Canada trade relations have faced mounting pressure in recent months, with disputes centering on tariffs imposed by the US and retaliatory measures from Canada.

The emergence of a controversial ad, allegedly portraying Reagan opposing tariffs, appears to have triggered this latest fallout.