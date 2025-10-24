Larijani Calls Missile Limits A Capitulation

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Supreme National Security Council [SNSC] Secretary Ali Larijani asserted that no one in Iran would ever accept the demand to reduce the range of the country's missiles to under 500 kilometers, describing yielding to such a demand as tantamount to surrender.

Larijani further emphasized that "Iran is resisting this demand because the national interest requires it, and we must remain united on this path."

He stated that the armed forces have demonstrated immense courage in defending the country during the recent war, explaining that three key factors were behind the enemies' failure in their aggression against Iran and that the enemy is now attempting to target all of these factors.

The SNSC Secretary identified the factors as: "national unity and solidarity, the capabilities and morale of the Iranian armed forces, and the wisdom of the Leader of the Revolution and the Republic, Sayyed Ali Khamenei, in managing affairs."

Furthermore, Larijani took a swing at the United Nations Security Council for not issuing a single statement condemning the Israeli and American aggression against Iran, noting that US President Donald Trump's assertion that he "wants to impose peace through force" resembles the behavior of the Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

The Iranian SNSC Secretary's remarks echo comments made by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who affirmed that US-Iran talks collapsed under the weight of excessive demands and irrational requests by Washington.

Arriving in Mashhad on October 22 and speaking to reporters, Araghchi stated that the previous rounds of talks with the US had come to a halt and failed to proceed because of the American side's excessive demands.