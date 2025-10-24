- Home
Our Forgotten Detainees: Hassan Jawad — The Fighter Who Refused to Retreat
12 hours ago
Infographic by Abir Qanso
Born in 1987, Hassan Aqil Jawad balanced his life between family, work and patriotism. A hospitality graduate and father of two, he chose to stand his ground during the Battle of the Mighty, refusing to abandon his town of Aita Al-Shaab despite the odds.
His unwavering courage led him to the frontlines — where he fought until his ammunition ran out and was captured on October 15, 2024.
