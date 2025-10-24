Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Our Forgotten Detainees: Hassan Jawad — The Fighter Who Refused to Retreat

Our Forgotten Detainees: Hassan Jawad — The Fighter Who Refused to Retreat
folder_openLebanon access_time 12 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographic by Abir Qanso

Born in 1987, Hassan Aqil Jawad balanced his life between family, work and patriotism. A hospitality graduate and father of two, he chose to stand his ground during the Battle of the Mighty, refusing to abandon his town of Aita Al-Shaab despite the odds.

His unwavering courage led him to the frontlines — where he fought until his ammunition ran out and was captured on October 15, 2024.

Our Forgotten Detainees: Hassan Jawad — The Fighter Who Refused to Retreat

 

Israel Lebanon SouthLebanon AitaAlShaab

Comments

  1. Related News
Our Forgotten Detainees: Hassan Jawad — The Fighter Who Refused to Retreat

Our Forgotten Detainees: Hassan Jawad — The Fighter Who Refused to Retreat

12 hours ago
Our Forgotten Detainees: Ibrahim Al-Khalil — The Pastry Maker Who Defended His Homeland

Our Forgotten Detainees: Ibrahim Al-Khalil — The Pastry Maker Who Defended His Homeland

one day ago
’Israel’s’ Assessment: Two Years After Gaza War, Hamas is Still There

’Israel’s’ Assessment: Two Years After Gaza War, Hamas is Still There

2 days ago
Our Forgotten Detainees: Maher Hamdan — Abducted by “Israel” While Herding His Flock in Shebaa

Our Forgotten Detainees: Maher Hamdan — Abducted by “Israel” While Herding His Flock in Shebaa

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 24-10-2025 Hour: 07:26 Beirut Timing

whatshot