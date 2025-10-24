Iran Slams US for False Allegations, Accuses “Israel” of Regional Aggression and War Crimes

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has firmly dismissed Washington’s latest accusations of interference in regional affairs, calling them baseless and politically motivated.

Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, made the remarks on Thursday in response to allegations by US envoy Michael Waltz during a UN Security Council session.

Iravani stressed that Iran’s foreign policy is guided by the principles of the UN Charter, including respect for national sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference and good neighborliness. He emphasized that it is the unlawful military presence and destabilizing conduct of the United States that have fueled conflict and instability across West Asia.

The Iranian envoy said that the fabricated narrative of so-called “Iranian proxies” was designed to deflect attention from the real source of regional turmoil — the United States and its unconditional support for the “Israeli” entity.

He accused Washington of obstructing the UN Security Council’s responsibilities, thereby becoming complicit in the entity’s ongoing crimes in Gaza and beyond. “By shielding the ‘Israeli’ entity from accountability, the US bears direct legal and moral responsibility for its actions,” Iravani asserted.

Highlighting the scale of devastation in Gaza, Iravani condemned the “Israeli” entity’s “unprecedented war of extermination,” which has martyred over 68,000 Palestinians and left thousands more missing. He described the relentless bombardment of Gaza’s infrastructure — hospitals, schools and civilian neighborhoods — as “a deliberate campaign of destruction.”

“These atrocities are clear violations of international humanitarian law,” Iravani said, noting that “Israel” has used starvation as a weapon and imposed an unlawful blockade on the enclave. He referenced the recent advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, which found the “Israeli” entity guilty of obstructing humanitarian aid and targeting UN agencies, causing the deaths of numerous UN staff members.

The Iranian ambassador further condemned the “Israeli” entity’s ongoing military aggressions across the region — including airstrikes in Syria, escalations against Lebanon and the continued occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights. He also pointed to direct “Israeli” attacks on Iranian territory, which resulted in significant civilian casualties.

Iravani urged the UN Security Council to break its silence and take firm action, condemning its inaction as “a form of complicity.” He criticized Washington for repeatedly blocking collective measures against “Israel,” thereby enabling its continued impunity.

Reaffirming Iran’s support for efforts to end the war on Gaza, establish a permanent ceasefire, and expand humanitarian access, Iravani called for international accountability for war crimes. He stressed that “true justice demands prosecuting those responsible for these atrocities.”

The ambassador reiterated that a just resolution to the crisis requires recognition of the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights, including the establishment of an independent state with Al-Quds ["Jerusalem"] as its capital.

Concluding his statement, Iravani rejected the US allegations outright and reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to international law and sovereign equality. “Iran has consistently demonstrated its readiness for fair and genuine dialogue,” he said, urging an end to false narratives that obscure the real causes of instability in the region.