41 NGOS Slam ’Israel’ For Blocking Gaza Aid

By Staff, Agencies

Forty-one organizations working on the ground in Gaza have urged "Israel" to honor its obligations under the ceasefire and international law, allowing humanitarian aid to reach those in need, Oxfam reported.

Since the ceasefire went into force, "Israeli" authorities have repeatedly blocked shipments of essential assistance, while a new, restrictive International Non-Governmental Organization [INGO] registration process has further delayed urgent relief operations, Oxfam said in a joint letter with 40 other organizations, including Médecins Sans Frontières and the Norwegian Refugee Council.

Between 10 and 21 October 2025, 17 international NGOs had critical shipments, including water, food, medical supplies, tents, and other essentials, denied entry into Gaza, the letter detailed.

Nearly 94% of all rejections targeted INGOs, with three-quarters citing that the organizations were “not authorized” to deliver aid, even for groups with long-standing registration approved by both Palestinian and "Israeli" authorities.

The repeated denials, according to the letter, suggest a continued politicization of aid, contravening both the letter and spirit of the ceasefire. Supplies are prepared, staff are ready, and the only barrier is access.

"'Israeli' authorities must respect international humanitarian law and the ceasefire agreement," the organizations said.

Between 10–21 October, 105 aid requests—including food, medical supplies, and children’s items—were rejected, despite the ceasefire.

Almost $50 million in essential goods - food, medical supplies, hygiene items, and shelter materials - remain stockpiled at crossings and warehouses, unable to reach those in need, it stressed.

It further warned that with winter coming, many Palestinians risk freezing in shelters without heat, water, or sanitation, and deaths could rise without immediate aid.

According to the joint letter, "Israeli" restrictions block lifesaving aid and disrupt Gaza’s coordinated response system involving local, national, UN, and NGO efforts.

Oxfam and 40 other organizations said, "The restrictions are depriving Palestinians from lifesaving aid and undermining coordination of the response system in Gaza," highlighting the impact on local, national, UN, and NGO cooperation.

The letter stressed, "Humanitarian access is a legal obligation under international law, not a concession of the ceasefire," warning that "Israel’s" new registration system must be rescinded to allow aid to flow freely and unimpeded.

Director of External Relations at the Palestinian NGO PARC, Bahaa Zaqout, called Gaza’s food situation "catastrophic," saying, "Even two weeks after the ceasefire began, the crisis continues."

Zaqout noted that while some goods like biscuits and soda are entering Gaza, essentials such as seeds and olives remain blocked. "These do not respond to the minimum nutritional values required for children, women, and the most vulnerable groups," he stressed.

Even when fruits and vegetables are available, their high prices make them inaccessible to most families. A kilogram of tomatoes now sells for 15 shekels [around $4.50], compared to just one shekel before the war.

COGAT, the IOF body responsible for overseeing aid into Gaza, did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The UN World Food Programme [WFP] said aid into Gaza has increased but remains well below the needed 2,000 tons per day, with only two crossings open and none serving famine-hit northern areas.

The ceasefire, brokered by US President Trump, promised "full aid" to Gaza. Oxfam’s Bushra Khalili said, "We expected Gaza to be flooded with aid the moment the ceasefire began, but that's not what we're seeing."

Aid groups warn that Gaza’s nutritional crisis will persist unless restrictions are lifted and crossings fully opened, leaving millions at risk.