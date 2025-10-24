Connolly On Verge of Historic Win as Ireland Votes

By Staff, Agencies

Irish voters go to the polls on Friday to elect a new president, with final opinion polls predicting a landslide for Catherine Connolly, an outspoken leftwing independent who has captured the imagination of many younger people.

An opinion poll on Thursday gave Connolly 40% versus 25% for her opponent, Heather Humphreys, a former cabinet minister. When the figures were adjusted for those who are undecided or plan to spoil their vote, Connolly had 55% and Humphreys 35%.

Two polls earlier this week also gave Connolly, 68, a wide lead in the race to succeed Michael D Higgins, who has served two seven-year terms, and become Ireland’s 10th president.

Almost half of voters say they do not feel represented by either candidate, raising concerns about a low turnout and high rate of spoilt ballots.

The largely ceremonial presidency, if won by Galway MP Catherine Connolly, would deliver a sharp rebuke to the Centre-right government and mark a rare united victory for Ireland’s left-wing opposition parties.

The Irish-speaking former psychologist and barrister, once a marginal figure, gained youthful support through viral podcasts and posts, with artists like Kneecap and the Mary Wallopers endorsing her.

Connolly champions equality and Irish neutrality, denouncing Western “militarism.” Her sharp critiques of Germany, the UK, and the US have led critics to label her a radical risk to European relations.

Since 1990, presidents Robinson, McAleese, and Higgins have transformed the once-symbolic role into a platform for diversity, reconciliation, and ethical foreign policy.

Connolly vows to respect the presidency’s limits but supporters expect her to keep speaking out on housing, healthcare, and foreign affairs.

Nomination rules and blunders by the ruling Centre-right coalition created a two-horse race that gave Connolly an edge.

Fianna Fáil fielded a political novice, Jim Gavin, who withdrew after a financial scandal imploded his campaign. The late withdrawal means his name remains on the ballot.

After Mairead McGuinness withdrew for health reasons, Fine Gael chose 62-year-old Heather Humphreys, seen as a unifying figure. But poor debate performances and ties to an unpopular government hurt her campaign.

Humphreys, campaigning in Cork and Clare, cast herself as the Centre-ground contender. Connolly, in Roscommon and Galway, said victory wasn’t assured, calling election as president “an absolute privilege.”

Polling stations open at 7am and close at 10pm and the result is expected on Saturday. The eligible electorate is 3.6 million.