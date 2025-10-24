Iran: US, EU3 Loss in Snapback Bid Marks Changing World Order

By Staff, Agencies

Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf described the failed attempt by the US and three European countries to trigger the snapback mechanism of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] as manifestation of a changing global order no longer shaped by unilateral decisions.

Addressing a conference on provincial diplomacy, held in Mashhad on Wednesday, Qalibaf said Iran, which enjoys historical background and a unique position, can serve as the axis of regional and global multilateral cooperation in alignment with China and Russia as strategic partners.

“Such cooperation, in addition to strengthening economic and technological ties, finds meaning in confronting unilateralism and global hegemonic structures,” the Parliament speaker said.

He noted that a clear example of such transformation is the game of tariffs and the US’ discriminatory trade policies, which are pursued with the purpose of imposing its will on the global economy.

“However, today nations no longer submit to this monopoly. The failure of the US and the three European countries [the UK, France and Germany] to illegally activate the snapback mechanism, and the official opposition of two permanent members of the Security Council [Russia and China], is a sign of a new world — a world whose decisions are no longer written in a single capital,” Qalibaf stated.

His remarks come amid heightened diplomatic exchanges following a joint declaration by Iran, China, and Russia rejecting the European troika’s attempt to reimpose UN sanctions on Tehran through the snapback mechanism.

In a coordinated statement and a joint letter to the UN Secretary-General and Security Council president, the three countries asserted that, under UN Security Council Resolution 2231, all related provisions expired on October 18, 2025.

They emphasized that the UK, France, and Germany —having failed to uphold their own commitments under the JCPOA and the resolution— lack the legal standing to invoke its mechanisms.

The declaration marked a unified front among Tehran, Moscow, and Beijing, signaling both their alignment against Western unilateralism and their view that the conclusion of Resolution 2231 represents the formal end of the Security Council’s involvement in the Iranian nuclear issue.