Iran Slams ’Israel’s’ West Bank Annexation Move

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the "Israeli" Knesset’s approval of a bill to annex the West Bank, calling it a blatant violation of the UN Charter and an extension of "Israel’s" colonial and expansionist agenda.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei described the Knesset’s decision as “Another step in the Zionist [regime’s] criminal and colonial expansionism."

Baghaei stressed that it represents a continuation of eight decades of systematic violations of the Palestinian people’s fundamental right to self-determination.

He added that the move blatantly contravenes peremptory norms of international law, particularly those guaranteeing nations’ right to determine their own destiny.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman further pointed to the ongoing gross violations of human rights and humanitarian law in the West Bank, occurring simultaneously with the genocide in Gaza.

He said that "Israel’s" declared and practiced policies, including the illusion of a “Greater 'Israel',” the establishment of new settlements, and new legislative measures in the Knesset, clearly demonstrate its plan for comprehensive ethnic cleansing across all occupied Palestinian territories.

The spokesman emphasized that this reality increases the responsibility of all governments to take effective measures to prevent the “colonial erasure” of Palestine.

He called on Islamic countries and the international community to take immediate action to halt "Israel’s" blatant aggression against the historical rights of the Palestinian nation and urged the United Nations to fulfill its responsibility in stopping "Israel’s" persistent violations of Palestinian identity and rights.