Trump Signals CIA Push To Oust Maduro

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump’s recent comments on potential ground operations in Venezuela hinted that the Central Intelligence Agency [CIA] may have been authorized to act toward toppling the Caracas government.

The statements mark a sharp escalation in Washington’s rhetoric and posture toward Venezuela, raising fears of a coordinated regime change strategy under the pretext of combating drug trafficking.

Trump announced that the United States is preparing to launch a ground operation against drug cartels in Venezuela, signaling a major escalation in the administration's anti-narcotics campaign.

"The drugs coming in by sea are like 5% of what they were a year ago, less than 5% … The land is going to be next," Trump said during a press conference on transnational crime.

The Venezuelan minister of labor warned that “if imperialism attacks us, it will find the working class ready to respond,” adding that the people of Venezuela remain united against foreign interference and committed to defending the country’s sovereignty.

This represents an unprecedented level of escalation, with the United States increasing its verbal and strategic pressure not only on Venezuela but also on Colombia, signaling wider regional implications.

In a parallel report, it was noted that while Trump has publicly hinted at ground action, any such operation would require authorization from the US Congress.

The report added that the legality and strategic feasibility of escalating military activity in the Caribbean is under intense debate within American institutions, particularly after Trump denied reports of B-1 bombers flying near Venezuelan airspace.

The latest developments come amid growing tensions between Washington and Caracas, with both sides exchanging sharp statements and Venezuela warning of a full-scale response to any military aggression.