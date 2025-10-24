’Israeli’ Aggression Martyrs Two Civilians in Southern Lebanon’s Toul

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health announced on Friday that two people were martyred and two others wounded after an "Israeli" airstrike targeted a civilian vehicle in the southern town of Toul, in the Nabatieh district.

According to the ministry, the strike directly hit the car, causing extensive damage and affecting nearby homes and shops.

The attack constitutes another breach of the ceasefire agreement reached on November 27, 2024.

The assault came less than 24 hours after a similar "Israeli" strike on Thursday evening that left two martyrs and four wounded in the nearby town of Arabsalim, also in southern Nabatieh Governorate.