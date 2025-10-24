Armed ’Israeli’ Settlers Torch Palestinian Vehicles in West Bank Town

By Staff, Agencies

Before dawn on Friday, armed "Israeli" settlers raided the Palestinian town of Deir Dibwan, east of Ramallah, setting fire to three civilian vehicles in what residents described as another act of terror aimed at displacing Palestinians from their land.

Local resident Mohammad Samer told Anadolu Agency that “a group of illegal settlers stormed the town before dawn and torched three vehicles.”

He said two cars were completely destroyed while a third sustained partial damage, adding that residents confronted the attackers and forced them to flee.

Observers noted that since the announcement of the Gaza ceasefire plan, the "Israeli" occupation has intensified its repression across the West Bank, granting settlers greater impunity to target Palestinian communities while advancing de jure annexation efforts.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), settlers carried out 71 attacks on Palestinians between October 7 and 13, half targeting farmers during the harvest.

The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission reported 158 assaults on olive harvesters this month alone, including violent attacks, crop theft, and tree vandalism.

Over the past two years, settlers have uprooted or damaged nearly 49,000 trees—mostly olive trees—and committed more than 7,000 attacks on Palestinians and their property, resulting in 33 deaths and the displacement of 33 Bedouin communities.

The UN has recorded 757 settler attacks in 2025 alone, with Secretary-General António Guterres’ spokesperson condemning the violence amid “a near-total lack of accountability.”