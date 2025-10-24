Iraq Condemns ’Israeli’ Annexation Bills as “Flagrant Violation of International Law”

By Staff, Agencies

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned "Israel’s" move to advance legislation aimed at annexing the occupied West Bank, calling it a “blatant breach of international law and a direct assault on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

The denunciation followed Wednesday’s preliminary approval by the "Israeli" "Knesset" of two bills—one applying Israeli law to all West Bank settlements and another specifically targeting the Maale Adumim settlement. Both require three additional votes before becoming law.

In a statement carried by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), Baghdad warned that such “expansionist measures” would deepen instability, entrench the occupation, and endanger regional peace and security.

It urged the international community to uphold its “legal and humanitarian responsibilities” and take a decisive stance against 'Israel’s' “aggressive and expansionist” policies.

The draft legislation, proposed by opposition lawmakers outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, coincided with US Vice President JD Vance’s visit to occupied al-Quds.

The development comes less than a month after President Donald Trump asserted on September 26 that he would not permit "Israel" to annex the West Bank.