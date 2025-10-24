Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Iraq Condemns ’Israeli’ Annexation Bills as “Flagrant Violation of International Law”

Iraq Condemns ’Israeli’ Annexation Bills as “Flagrant Violation of International Law”
folder_openIraq access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned "Israel’s" move to advance legislation aimed at annexing the occupied West Bank, calling it a “blatant breach of international law and a direct assault on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

The denunciation followed Wednesday’s preliminary approval by the "Israeli" "Knesset" of two bills—one applying Israeli law to all West Bank settlements and another specifically targeting the Maale Adumim settlement. Both require three additional votes before becoming law.

In a statement carried by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), Baghdad warned that such “expansionist measures” would deepen instability, entrench the occupation, and endanger regional peace and security.

It urged the international community to uphold its “legal and humanitarian responsibilities” and take a decisive stance against 'Israel’s' “aggressive and expansionist” policies.

The draft legislation, proposed by opposition lawmakers outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, coincided with US Vice President JD Vance’s visit to occupied al-Quds.

The development comes less than a month after President Donald Trump asserted on September 26 that he would not permit "Israel" to annex the West Bank.

Iraq west bank condemnation annex

Comments

  1. Related News
Iraq Condemns ’Israeli’ Annexation Bills as “Flagrant Violation of International Law”

Iraq Condemns ’Israeli’ Annexation Bills as “Flagrant Violation of International Law”

3 hours ago
Armed ’Israeli’ Settlers Torch Palestinian Vehicles in West Bank Town

Armed ’Israeli’ Settlers Torch Palestinian Vehicles in West Bank Town

5 hours ago
’Israeli’ Aggression Martyrs Two Civilians in Southern Lebanon’s Toul

’Israeli’ Aggression Martyrs Two Civilians in Southern Lebanon’s Toul

5 hours ago
Palestinian Olive Harvest Marred by ’Israeli’ Violence

Palestinian Olive Harvest Marred by ’Israeli’ Violence

9 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 24-10-2025 Hour: 07:26 Beirut Timing

whatshot