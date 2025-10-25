Palestinian Resistance Factions Agree on Unity Plan, Gaza Ceasefire Implementation

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian factions issued a joint statement following their consultations in Cairo, Egypt, emphasizing their commitment to protecting the national project and restoring internal unity amid ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip.

The statement welcomed Arab, Islamic, and international efforts, including those of US President Donald Trump, to end the “Israeli” war on Gaza. The factions underscored that the current stage demands a unified national stance, reiterating their full rejection of any attempts at annexation or displacement in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, or al-Quds.

They also condemned the “Israeli” occupation Knesset’s preliminary approval of the so-called “Sovereignty Application Law,” which aims to impose the so-called “Israeli” law on large parts of the occupied West Bank.

Reaffirming their steadfast position, the factions declared their complete rejection of any political or military efforts to alter the demographic or geographic reality in Palestine. They stressed that any moves toward annexation or forced displacement would be met with collective resistance, unity, and international advocacy.

As part of efforts to bolster the Gaza ceasefire agreement, the factions announced the establishment of a temporary Palestinian technocrat committee. This independent body will take over the administration of the Gaza Strip, tasked with managing daily affairs and public services in coordination with Arab partners and international institutions.

The factions confirmed their commitment to uphold the ceasefire agreement, including the withdrawal of “Israeli” occupation forces from Gaza and the lifting of the blockade.

To support post-war recovery, the factions also announced that an international committee will be established to oversee and fund Gaza’s reconstruction efforts, in collaboration with relevant regional and global stakeholders.

Reaffirming the unity of the Palestinian political system and the independence of national decision-making, the statement called for an end to "Israel's" torture and violations against Palestinian prisoners and detainees in occupation jails.

The factions appealed to the international community to pressure the occupation to abide by international law and humanitarian standards regarding detainees.

The joint statement concluded with a call for an urgent national meeting of all Palestinian factions to agree on a unified strategy for the next phase, one that reinforces political cohesion and resistance to occupation policies.