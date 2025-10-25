Hackers Expose Secret Front Company of “Israeli” War Ministry

By Staff, Agencies

A pro-Palestinian hacker collective has claimed responsibility for breaching one of the “Israeli” entity’s covert war contractors, revealing sensitive data tied to some of “Tel Aviv’s” most advanced weapons programs.

The group calling itself al-Jabha al-Isnad al-Sayberaniyah [Cyber Support Front] announced that it had hacked into the supposedly private company “Maya,” which it described as a front owned by the “Israeli” War Ministry

According to the hackers, the breach exposed classified information on several key projects, including the Iron Beam laser air defense system, the Hermes 900 multipurpose drone, and the Spike missile, among other ongoing weapons development programs.

Maya reportedly serves as a research and development arm for major “Israeli” military firms such as “Elbit” Systems and “Rafael”, both of which function as technical and industrial extensions of the regime’s defense ministry.

In a three-minute video posted on the group’s Telegram channel [https://t.me/CyberIsnaadFront1], footage reportedly taken from internal security cameras shows scenes inside the company’s facilities, displaying stages of weapon assembly and testing.

The group said it intends to release additional documents and images from the company soon, which it says will further expose the inner workings of the “Israeli” military industry.