“Israeli” Attacks Continue: Another Lebanese Martyred By Drone Strike on Zawtar

By Staff, Agencies

A Lebanese citizen was martyred and another injured in a new “Israeli” drone strike that targeted a vehicle in the town of Zawtar al-Gharbiya, located in the Nabatieh district in South Lebanon.

The Lebanese Health Ministry confirmed on Friday evening that the strike, carried out by an “Israeli” occupation drone, resulted in one martyr and one wounded civilian. The targeted vehicle was in motion in Zawtar al-Gharbiya at the time of the attack.

Two other Lebanese citizens were also martyred in a separate “Israeli” strike on a vehicle in the southern town of Toul, also located in the Nabatieh district.

According to the ministry’s statement, the “Israeli” occupation’s strike hit the car directly, causing significant destruction and damaging nearby property. The assault marks yet another violation of the ceasefire agreement reached on November 27, 2024.

Earlier in the day, machine gun fire from the newly established Israeli Hamames military position, located inside Lebanese territory targeted Wadi al-Asafir, south of the city of Khiam.

Khiam also witnessed two consecutive airstrikes by “Israeli” occupation drones during the early morning hours. The strikes targeted a bulldozer operating in the area.

Health authorities confirmed the casualties resulting from the strikes in Zawtar al-Gharbiya and Toul, highlighting the continuing danger to civilians amid rising “Israeli” aggression along the southern border.

The “Israeli” occupation continues to launch air raids and artillery strikes on several southern Lebanese towns and villages, targeting civilians and infrastructure despite the standing ceasefire.